Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.25 11.03 12.55 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48.21 47.92 9.84 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 161.96 23.09 20.64 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 54.17 24.97 17.39 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 499.07 29.59 24.32 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 47.47 79.73 12.76 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 30.34 8.82 4.91 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 625.35 13.81 15.25 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% CommVault Systems Inc 43.41 26.92 8.60 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 33.56 2.87 5.67 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% Qualys Inc 32.98 12.16 9.46 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 36.16 6.78 4.17 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 34.81 22.65 1.63 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 61.09 1.68 2.94 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 131.43 23.15 10.58 15.48% $0.63 $1.34 11.75%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.25, which is 0.27x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.03, which is well below the industry average by 0.48x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.55, which is 1.19x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87%, which is 6.61% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion is 60.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $45.49 Billion is 33.95x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.75%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft demonstrates strong performance relative to its industry competitors, reflecting efficient operations and healthy growth prospects.

