Investigating Meta Platforms's Standing In Interactive Media & Services Industry Compared To Competitors

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.89 8.65 9.73 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.07 6.01 5.82 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.36 0.77 1.58 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.67 4.58 5.92 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 19.70 8.18 12.09 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 30.31 3.48 7.43 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 22.14 6.08 1353.68 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 85.97 7.82 3.71 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 79.58 1.91 2.78 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Yelp Inc 18.65 3.34 1.84 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.82 0.67 1.43 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 35.56 2.55 1.10 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 17.65 0.71 0.96 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.06 1.65 4.11 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Taboola.com Ltd 86.50 1.10 0.67 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 32.29 3.49 100.22 2.5% $4.07 $5.24 9.83%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 24.89 is lower than the industry average by 0.77x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.65 , which is 2.48x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 9.73 , which is 0.1x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 6.55% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.53x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.83%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

