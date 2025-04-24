Investigating Meta Platforms's Standing In Interactive Media & Services Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 21.81 7.19 8.27 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.32 5.83 5.52 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.68 0.83 1.68 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.59 3.65 4.91 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 30.64 3.16 6.59 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Autohome Inc 15.13 1 3.48 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% CarGurus Inc 138.65 5.35 3.29 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 102.88 1.64 2.45 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 18.31 3.01 1.72 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.94 0.57 1.22 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 308.25 1.84 0.97 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 21.44 0.72 0.97 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 10.18 1.70 4.06 4.72% $0.03 $0.05 11.86% Average 57.58 2.44 3.07 7.24% $3.76 $6.48 5.27%

After thoroughly examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 21.81 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.19 which exceeds the industry average by 2.95x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.27 , surpassing the industry average by 2.69x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% that is 4.76% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 7.52x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 6.1x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 5.27%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows strong performance in terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, outperforming its industry counterparts. This suggests that Meta Platforms may present a compelling investment opportunity based on its operational performance rather than traditional valuation metrics.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Underperform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.