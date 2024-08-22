Investigating Enerpac Tool Group's Standing In Machinery Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in comparison to its major competitors within the Machinery industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Enerpac Tool Group Background

Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through two segments: industrial tools and services and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Enerpac Tool Group Corp 27.12 5.96 3.75 7.34% $0.04 $0.08 -3.75% The Timken Co 16.99 2.09 1.28 3.56% $0.23 $0.37 -7.07% Chart Industries Inc 53.11 1.85 1.50 1.89% $0.23 $0.35 14.56% Gates Industrial Corp PLC 18.95 1.45 1.35 2.22% $0.18 $0.36 -5.43% Franklin Electric Co Inc 25.09 3.77 2.34 4.82% $0.09 $0.2 -4.55% Kadant Inc 32.19 4.55 3.65 3.94% $0.06 $0.12 12.12% Enpro Inc 77.37 2.29 3.20 1.88% $0.07 $0.12 -1.81% Mueller Water Products, Inc. 26 4.04 2.54 6.12% $0.08 $0.13 9.22% ESCO Technologies Inc 30.86 2.57 3.08 2.48% $0.05 $0.1 4.84% John Bean Technologies Corp 20.80 1.86 1.73 2.04% $0.05 $0.14 -5.94% Albany International Corp 25.52 2.88 2.24 2.55% $0.07 $0.11 21.11% Standex International Corp 28.49 3.36 2.91 3.16% $0.03 $0.07 -4.32% Kennametal Inc 18.45 1.58 0.99 2.96% $0.1 $0.17 -1.26% Hillman Solutions Corp 313.67 1.57 1.25 1.07% $0.06 $0.18 -0.15% Tennant Co 16.30 2.86 1.43 4.5% $0.05 $0.14 2.89% Helios Technologies Inc 49.82 1.70 1.78 1.58% $0.04 $0.07 -3.38% Hyster Yale Inc 6.13 2.30 0.25 14.42% $0.11 $0.26 7.11% Energy Recovery Inc 51.94 4.80 7.93 -0.3% $-0.0 $0.02 31.25% Gorman-Rupp Co 29.47 2.82 1.54 2.34% $0.03 $0.05 -0.88% Columbus McKinnon Corp 20.68 1.07 0.94 0.98% $0.03 $0.09 1.8% Proto Labs Inc 31.94 1.11 1.54 0.66% $0.01 $0.06 2.75% Omega Flex Inc 24.48 5.82 4.45 5.61% $0.01 $0.02 -4.7% Mayville Engineering Co Inc 37.55 1.66 0.63 1.6% $0.02 $0.02 17.74% Average 43.45 2.64 2.21 3.19% $0.07 $0.14 3.9%

After thoroughly examining Enerpac Tool Group, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.12 is lower than the industry average by 0.62x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 5.96 which exceeds the industry average by 2.26x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.75, surpassing the industry average by 1.7x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 4.15% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40 Million, which is 0.57x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $80 Million, which indicates 0.57x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -3.75% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 3.9%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Enerpac Tool Group against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Enerpac Tool Group is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Enerpac Tool Group in the Machinery industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE suggests strong profitability potential. The low EBITDA and gross profit ratios may indicate operational inefficiencies, while the low revenue growth suggests limited expansion opportunities.

