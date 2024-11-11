Investigating Apple's Standing In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.33 60.24 8.94 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.63 1.30 1 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 24.27 27.34 4.12 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Western Digital Corp 76.49 2.07 1.62 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Pure Storage Inc 122.49 11.93 6.14 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 12.21 2.63 0.99 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Eastman Kodak Co 9.57 0.45 0.46 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 4.97 1.25 1.77 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 16.24 1.12 0.69 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 35.23 6.01 2.1 6.86% $0.38 $0.79 180.48%

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

At 37.33, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.06x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 60.24, which is 10.02x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.94, which is 4.26x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83%, which is 16.97% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 85.53x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $43.88 Billion is 55.54x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.07% is significantly below the industry average of 180.48%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Among its top 4 peers, Apple is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

