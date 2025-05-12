Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.44 6.70 3.19 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.17 2.16 2.25 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 10.42 3.59 2.98 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 60.27 24.82 5.55 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.11 1.48 0.32 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 185.71 10.80 1.53 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% eBay Inc 16.71 6.47 3.30 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.96 1.29 0.50 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 32.87 3.85 2.89 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.92 4.23 2.61 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 9.78 3.15 0.88 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 14.02 3.58 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.61 0.71 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 78.86 4.20 1.18 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 6.85 0.20 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 66 8.99 0.34 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 35.88 5.3 1.65 4.94% $7.48 $17.21 6.1%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.44 significantly below the industry average by 0.88x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.7 relative to the industry average by 1.26x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.19 , surpassing the industry average by 1.93x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 0.85% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion is 4.88x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.57x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 6.1%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and growth potential.

