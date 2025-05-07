Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 30.13 6.42 3.06 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.63 2.21 2.31 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 10.65 3.67 3.04 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 59.14 25.97 5.44 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.22 1.50 0.33 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 300 10.62 1.45 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.91 6.55 3.34 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.36 1.36 0.53 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.89 3.96 2.98 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.09 4.02 2.48 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Dillard's Inc 9.39 3.02 0.85 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 13.91 3.55 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.56 0.70 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 77.14 4.11 1.15 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 6.65 0.19 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 57.75 7.87 0.29 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 42.82 5.29 1.64 5.02% $7.48 $17.22 6.78%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.13 , which is 0.7x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.42 relative to the industry average by 1.21x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.06 , surpassing the industry average by 1.87x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 0.77% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.88x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.57x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 6.78%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers, indicating efficient operations and growth potential.

