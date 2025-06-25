Investigating Amazon.com's Standing In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.65 7.39 3.52 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.69 1.99 2.04 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.50 3.32 2.83 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 62.21 25.62 5.73 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 206.79 12.02 1.71 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 7.94 1.44 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.87 6.92 3.53 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.86 4.59 3.42 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.77 1.38 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Dillard's Inc 11.28 3.43 0.99 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.29 3.70 2.25 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.46 0.66 0.13 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 74.64 3.92 1.12 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.54 0.24 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 144 8.71 0.36 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 44.92 5.57 1.79 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

By closely studying Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

At 34.65 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.77x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.39 relative to the industry average by 1.33x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.52 , which is 1.97x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 1.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.6x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 6.14%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

