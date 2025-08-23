Invested $1 in These 5 Meme Coins at Launch? You’d Have Nearly $247K Today

Meme coins are a form of cryptocurrency that first began as a joke on the internet, but exploded in popularity. Americans may remember the explosion of Beanie Babies in the late 80s and early 90s. Meme coins have a similar following.

People purchase these coins less for their value than they do as a novelty that’s following a popular trend, according to Schwab. Such trends may follow a particular celebrity or viral moment (or even the President of the United States).

Coins are usually associated with an already existing blockchain. In addition, they are typically incredibly volatile in nature, according to Coinbase.

While usually meant as a joke, some meme coins do hold value if there’s enough demand for them. Value can drastically increase, but plunging values are also possible. Here’s how much you’d have if you made a $1 investment in five popular meme coins at launch, based on information from CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin is one of the most memorable meme coins in the space. The coin launched in December 2013, and gained notoriety thanks to its loose ties with Elon Musk. Dogecoin is the leader in the market, but it can still fluctuate wildly in value.

Launch price: $.00056

$.00056 Shares purchased : 1,785

: 1,785 Mid-August 2025 price: $.242

$.242 Market cap: $36.4 billion

$36.4 billion Value: $432

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu launched in November 2020 and is based on the ethereum blockchain. The coin grew in popularity thanks to it becoming known as the dogecoin killer. Although it never reached that status, it remains a popular meme coin among enthusiasts.

Launch price: $.000000000056

$.000000000056 Shares purchased : 17,857,142,857

: 17,857,142,857 Mid-August 2025 price: $.00001378

$.00001378 Market cap: $8.1 billion

$8.1 billion Value: $246,071

Pepe

The Pepe Coin launched in April 2023, and is loosely based on the ethereum blockchain and inspired by the Pepe the Frog meme. While a popular coin, it’s driven by the same factors that impact any other meme coin, and can fluctuate wildly.

Launch price: $.00000005685

$.00000005685 Shares purchased : 17,590,149

: 17,590,149 Mid-August 2025 price: $.00001215

$.00001215 Market cap: $5 billion

$5 billion Value: $213

Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is a recent entrant to the meme coin space, launching in late 2024, according to StealthEX. The coin is a bit unique in that it’s not based just on images. It claims to tie to digital collectibles, toys, and more. According to StealthEX, that makes the meme coin stand out.

Launch price: $.0068

$.0068 Shares purchased : 147

: 147 Mid-August 2025 price: $.03748

$.03748 Market cap: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion Value: $5

Bonk

Bonk is a solana-based coin that launched on December 25, 2022, according to Flitpay. Dubbing itself the “dog coin of the people,” Bonk has experienced sharp swings that many would expect to see in the meme coin world.

Launch price: $.0000001467

$.0000001467 Shares purchased : 6,816,632

: 6,816,632 Mid-August 2025 price: $.00002784

$.00002784 Market cap: $2.1 billion

$2.1 billion Value: $189

Bottom Line

Although some investors have enjoyed success with meme coins, much of it comes down to luck. Certainly not everyone will be able to realize a gain of $246,910. Wild swings are not uncommon, and should be viewed similar to gambling rather than investing (as evidenced by one coin contributing the overwhelming majority of the gain). However, those with spare investment funds to spend might enjoy the ride.

Disclaimer: Article was last updated on August 14, 2025, so prices reflect that date.

