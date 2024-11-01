News & Insights

Investec’s Voting Power Shifts with Coronation’s Stake Increase

November 01, 2024 — 07:02 am EDT

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec has announced that Coronation Fund Managers has increased its voting rights in Investec PLC to 4.06% as of October 30, 2024. This acquisition highlights Coronation’s growing influence in the company’s strategic decisions. Investors should keep an eye on how this development might affect Investec’s future market performance.

