Investec warns on first-half profit as costs rise

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Investec Plc INVP.L on Friday warned that its profit for the first half of the year is expected to be lower than last year on higher costs as it restructures its business and grapples with "challenging" market conditions.

The company said it now expects headline earnings per share to be 15% to 18% lower for the six months ending Sept. 30, and said it would take a hit of about 42 million pounds ($52.81 million) to pretax profit in the period.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.