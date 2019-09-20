Investec warns on first-half profit as costs rise

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Investment bank Investec Plc on Friday warned that its profit for the first half of the year is expected to be lower than last year on higher costs as it restructures its business and grapples with "challenging" market conditions.

The company said it now expects headline earnings per share to be 15% to 18% lower for the six months ending Sept. 30, and said it would take a hit of about 42 million pounds ($52.81 million) to pretax profit in the period.

($1 = 0.7954 pounds)

