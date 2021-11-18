Investec to distribute 15% NinetyOne stake to shareholders

Adds detail, quotes

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J said on Thursday it would distribute a 15% stake in asset manager NinetyOne N91.L to shareholders, as it also reported a more than two-fold rise in half-year profit.

The financial services group spun off its asset management business and listed it as NinetyOne in London in 2020, but abandoned a plan to sell a 10% stake in the company as the COVID-19 pandemic roiled stock markets. It holds a 25% stake in the firm.

"Given the group's strong capital generation, capital optimisation strategy and in line with previous communication that 15% of NinetyOne is surplus to our capital requirements, the board has resolved to distribute the 15% holding to shareholders," Investec's result statement said.

"Announcements will be made in due course updating shareholders on the distribution terms and process."

After the distribution, Investec will retain a 10% interest in NinetyOne.

Investec also reported a more than two-fold rise in half year profits, with the final result hitting around the middle of a recently improved forecast range.

For the six months to Sept. 30, its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, stood at 26.3 pence, compared to 11.2 pence a year earlier.

Its Johannesburg-listed shares were up 0.58% by 0721 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans and Lincoln Feast.)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.