Investec to distribute 15% NinetyOne stake to shareholders

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J said on Thursday it would distribute a 15% stake in asset manager NinetyOne N91.L to shareholders, when it reported a more than two-fold rise in half-year profit.

Investec spun off its asset management business and listed it as NinetyOne in London in 2020, but abandoned a plan to sell a 10% stake in the company as the COVID-19 pandemic roiled stock markets.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans)

