Investec Reports Key Share Transactions

Investec has disclosed transactions of ordinary shares by its directors, PDMRs, and closely associated persons, all of which took place on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The sales were made following the release of forfeitable shares, with details provided for each individual, including volume and price. Significant transactions were reported for individuals such as Richard Wainwright and Nishlan Samujh, reflecting active trade in Investec’s securities.

