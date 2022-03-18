Investec raises forecast, flags up to 90% FY profit rise

Adds details, quote, shares

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it now expected an up to 90% increase in earnings.

The company said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, are now expected to be between 51 and 55 pence for the year to March 31, up from guidance of 48 to 53 pence and from 28.9 pence last year.

It attributed the improved performance to factors including higher revenues as it won more clients and their activities increased as the pandemic receded, significantly lower credit impairments also driven by a recovery from COVID-19, and a more favourable exchange rate between the rand and British pound.

"The group has no material direct or indirect exposure to Russia or Ukraine; however, the outlook may be affected by uncertainty arising from the impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and financial markets," Investec added in its pre-close statement.

Its Johannesburg-listed shares were up 0.42% at 0715 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jason Neely and William Mallard)

