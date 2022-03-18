Investec raises forecast, flags up to 90% FY profit rise

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it now expected an up to 90% increase in earnings.

The company said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, are now expected to be between 51 and 55 pence for the year to March 31, up from guidance of 48 to 53 pence and from 28.9 pence last year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

