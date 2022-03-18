World Markets

Investec raises forecast, flags up to 90% FY profit rise

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South Africa's Investec raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it now expected an up to 90% increase in earnings.

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INVP.L, INLJ.J raised its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it now expected an up to 90% increase in earnings.

The company said its adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profits made in the course of ordinary operations, are now expected to be between 51 and 55 pence for the year to March 31, up from guidance of 48 to 53 pence and from 28.9 pence last year.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular