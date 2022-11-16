Investec Property Fund reports earnings rise on strong letting

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Limited (IPF) on Wednesday reported a 3% rise in annual distributable earnings per share, driven by robust growth in net property income across South Africa and Europe on strong letting and reduced vacancies.

Distributable earnings per share, the primary underlying financial performance measure in the listed property sector, rose to 53.78 cents in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 52.39 cents a year earlier.

