World Markets

Investec Property Fund reports earnings rise on strong letting

November 16, 2022 — 01:26 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Limited (IPF) on Wednesday reported a 3% rise in annual distributable earnings per share, driven by robust growth in net property income across South Africa and Europe on strong letting and reduced vacancies.

Distributable earnings per share, the primary underlying financial performance measure in the listed property sector, rose to 53.78 cents in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 52.39 cents a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.