News & Insights

Stocks

Investec PLC Updates Major Shareholding Structure

December 06, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Investec PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Coronation Fund Managers adjusted its voting rights in the company to 3.91%. This update was disclosed to the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges as part of regulatory requirements. Investors may find this change noteworthy as it reflects shifts in shareholder influence within Investec PLC.

For further insights into GB:INVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVTJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.