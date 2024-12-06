Investec PLC Updates Major Shareholding Structure

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec PLC has announced a change in its major holdings as Coronation Fund Managers adjusted its voting rights in the company to 3.91%. This update was disclosed to the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges as part of regulatory requirements. Investors may find this change noteworthy as it reflects shifts in shareholder influence within Investec PLC.

