Investec PDMR Sells Shares Worth GBP 250K

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec, operating under a dual listed company structure, has reported transactions in its ordinary shares by a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), Marc Kahn, who sold 47,480 shares at a price of GBP 5.26 each on May 28, 2024. The sell-off, disclosed to comply with market regulations, amounted to a total value of GBP 249,942.93 and was executed in London.

For further insights into GB:INVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.