Investec PDMR Sells Shares Worth GBP 250K

May 30, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec, operating under a dual listed company structure, has reported transactions in its ordinary shares by a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), Marc Kahn, who sold 47,480 shares at a price of GBP 5.26 each on May 28, 2024. The sell-off, disclosed to comply with market regulations, amounted to a total value of GBP 249,942.93 and was executed in London.

