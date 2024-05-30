News & Insights

Investec PDMR Sells Shares Post-Forfeiture

May 30, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec has disclosed a transaction involving a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), Joubert Hay, who sold 22,406 ordinary shares at ZAR 122.76 each on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. This sale follows the release of forfeitable shares, with the total transaction value amounting to ZAR 2,750,735.33. The company ensured compliance with regulatory requirements and obtained necessary clearances for the sale.

