Investec Expects Adj. EPS Growth 14% - 25% In H1

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Investec Plc (INVP.L) said that it expects adjusted earnings per share for the six months ending 30 September 2022 to be between 30.0 pence and 33.0 pence, an increase of 14% to 25% ahead of prior period.

It expects adjusted operating profit before tax for the six months ending 30 September 2022 to be between 372.6 million pounds and 406.2 million pounds compared to 325.7 million pounds in the first-half of fiscal year 2022.

It projects headline earnings per share for the period to be between 30.0 pence and 34.0 pence or 21% to 38% ahead of prior period.

