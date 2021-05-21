Investec declares annual dividend as profit falls less than expected

Adds details, CEO quote

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INLJ.J, INVP.L declared a 7.5 pence final dividend on Friday, when it reported a lower than expected 14.7% decline in annual profit thanks to factors including growth in loans and funds under management.

The company had flagged on Thursday that its full-year adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profit made on ordinary operations, for the year to March 31 would be above its previously guided range at 28.9 pence, without giving a reason.

On Friday, it cited a 30.4% increase in funds under management to 58 billion pounds, a 6.1% increase in core loans to 26.4 billion pounds as well as a 1.8% reduction in costs, adding it was encouraged by this momentum.

"The 2021 financial year was a tale of two halves," CEO Fani Titi said, adding the first half was characterised by difficult and volatile economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it had since seen a strong earnings recovery.

However, he warned: "While the improving economic outlook is reassuring, the short-term trajectory and the long-term effects of the pandemic are uncertain."

The company's UK specialist bank, which has long been a key drag on earnings, reported a 56.4% decline in profit as a result of risk management and reduction costs related to its structured products book.

High hedging costs related to this book have dented earnings at the division since last year, and further soured investor sentiment around it. It has since decided to wind the book down and sell parts of it off, but will continue to incur costs in the meantime.

