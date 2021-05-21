World Markets

Investec declares annual dividend as profit falls less than expected

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published

South Africa's Investec declared a 7.5 pence final dividend on Friday, when it reported a lower-than-expected 14.7% decline in annual profit thanks to factors including growth in loans and funds under management.

The company had flagged on Thursday that its full-year adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profit made on ordinary operations, for the year to March 31 would be above its previously guided range at 28.9 pence, without giving a reason.

