Investec declares annual dividend as profit falls less than expected

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec INLJ.J, INVP.L declared a 7.5 pence final dividend on Friday, when it reported a lower-than-expected 14.7% decline in annual profit thanks to factors including growth in loans and funds under management.

The company had flagged on Thursday that its full-year adjusted earnings per share, which reflect profit made on ordinary operations, for the year to March 31 would be above its previously guided range at 28.9 pence, without giving a reason.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans)

