INVESTEC BANK PLC Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (XTRA:1NBA)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, INVESTEC BANK PLC downgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (XTRA:1NBA) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.52% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 70,04 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,57 € to a high of 131,48 €. The average price target represents an increase of 26.52% from its latest reported closing price of 55,36 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 65,563MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NBA is 0.55%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 121,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,818K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,823K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NBA by 8.09% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,196K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,312K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NBA by 4.90% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,020K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NBA by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,115K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NBA by 5.41% over the last quarter.

