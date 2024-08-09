INVESTEC BANK PLC Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev (ENXTBR:ABI)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, INVESTEC BANK PLC downgraded their outlook for Anheuser-Busch InBev (ENXTBR:ABI) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 69,92 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55,47 € to a high of 131,25 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of 55,58 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Anheuser-Busch InBev is 65,563MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

Anheuser-Busch InBev Maintains 1.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.47%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.64% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.55%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 121,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,818K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,823K shares , representing an increase of 14.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 8.09% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,196K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,312K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 4.90% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,020K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,115K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 5.41% over the last quarter.

