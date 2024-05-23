News & Insights

Stocks

Investec Announces Strong Fiscal Year Results

May 23, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, with significant growth in client activity, loan book size, and revenues, benefiting from high interest rates and successful client acquisition strategies. The company has navigated a challenging economic landscape to post an increase in net asset value per share and has set new medium-term targets following strategic actions such as the combination with Rathbones Group and share buy-back programs. Despite some strategic disposals and deconsolidations, Investec’s balance sheet remains strong, with liquidity well above the minimum requirements.

For further insights into GB:INVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVTJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.