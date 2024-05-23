Investec Announces Strong Fiscal Year Results

Investec (GB:INVP) has released an update.

Investec has reported a robust financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, with significant growth in client activity, loan book size, and revenues, benefiting from high interest rates and successful client acquisition strategies. The company has navigated a challenging economic landscape to post an increase in net asset value per share and has set new medium-term targets following strategic actions such as the combination with Rathbones Group and share buy-back programs. Despite some strategic disposals and deconsolidations, Investec’s balance sheet remains strong, with liquidity well above the minimum requirements.

