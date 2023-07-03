News & Insights

Investcorp to invest $100 million in communications firm SEC Newgate

July 03, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Middle East alternative asset manager Investcorp said on Monday it had agreed to invest around $100 million for a majority stake in communications and advocacy group SEC Newgate.

The deal values Milan-based SEC Newgate, which has around 1,200 employees and operates in 22 countries, over $250 million, according to the statement.

"Investcorp's investment will help SEC Newgate accelerate its development strategy, with a focus on expansion in EMEA and the APAC region through both organic growth and M&A", the Bahrain-based investment firm said.

