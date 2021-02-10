INVB

Investcorp net profit up 31% in six months to December, assets rise 9%

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

Bahrain's Investcorp posted a 31% rise in six-month net profit, as asset-based income soared, benefiting from the partial reopening of economies and buoyant financial markets.

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Investcorp INVB.BH posted a 31% rise in six-month net profit, as asset-based income soared, benefiting from the partial reopening of economies and buoyant financial markets.

Net profit was $63 million for the six months that ended Dec. 31, the first half of its financial year, up from $48 million in same period a year earlier.

Assets under management hit a record $35 billion, a 9% increase from $32 billion on June 30, 2020, driven by diversification across geographies, clients and products.

Investcorp has six lines of businesses: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management and strategic capital.

"What we have in the firm today is the capacity to take advantage of a market that performs well," Jan Erik Back, chief financial officer of the firm, told an earnings briefing.

Asset-based income of $45 million for the first half was significantly higher than $14 million in the same period a year earlier. Fee income of $172 million was unchanged.

Placement and fundraising reached $1.6 billion with most activity conducted via virtual road shows and meetings, it said.

Net debt increased to $936 million in the six months from $672 million same period a year earlier, largely due to the completion of two private equity acquisitions during December.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INVB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More