Investcorp net profit up 31% in six months to December, assets rise 9%

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Investcorp INVB.BH posted a 31% rise in six-month net profit, as asset-based income soared, benefiting from the partial reopening of economies and buoyant financial markets.

Net profit was $63 million for the six months that ended Dec. 31, the first half of its financial year, up from $48 million in same period a year earlier.

Assets under management hit a record $35 billion, a 9% increase from $32 billion on June 30, 2020, driven by diversification across geographies, clients and products.

Investcorp has six lines of businesses: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management and strategic capital.

"What we have in the firm today is the capacity to take advantage of a market that performs well," Jan Erik Back, chief financial officer of the firm, told an earnings briefing.

Asset-based income of $45 million for the first half was significantly higher than $14 million in the same period a year earlier. Fee income of $172 million was unchanged.

Placement and fundraising reached $1.6 billion with most activity conducted via virtual road shows and meetings, it said.

Net debt increased to $936 million in the six months from $672 million same period a year earlier, largely due to the completion of two private equity acquisitions during December.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.