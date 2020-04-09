INVB

Investcorp buys German cybersecurity firm Avira

Douglas Busvine Reuters
German cybersecurity firm Avira said on Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by $31 billion alternative investment manager Investcorp.

The deal to buy Avira, which was founded in 1986, was worth $180 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is subject to anti-trust approval.

