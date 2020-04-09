Investcorp buys German cybersecurity firm Avira

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - German cybersecurity firm Avira said on Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by $31 billion alternative investment manager Investcorp.

The deal to buy Avira, which was founded in 1986, was worth $180 million, according to a source familiar with the matter. It is subject to anti-trust approval.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 5084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.