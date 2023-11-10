Investcorp bucks market trend to raise $451 million in IPO

By Anousha Sakoui

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Investcorp Holding, known for listing luxury brands, overcame volatility to price an initial public offering of an investment unit at the top end of an upwardly-revised range on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Friday.

The offering, which is the first major public deal from the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict unsettled regional markets, was upsized and heavily oversubscribed excluding cornerstone investors. It was priced at the top end of a revised price range of 2.22 dirhams and 2.30 dirhams per share, the company said.

Other companies, including rival CVC, Europe's biggest buyout group, have had to suspend IPO plans this year because of unfavourable market conditions.

Investcorp Holding, known for having listed Gucci and Tiffany & Co, priced the shares in Investcorp Capital IPO-INCP.AD at 2.30 dirhams per share, raising 1.66 billion dirhams ($451 million) and valuing the group at 5.04 billion dirhams, the company said Friday.

The Bahrain-based buyout group, which manages $50 billion in assets, earlier this week revised upwards the bottom end of its price range and increased the number of shares it planned to sell. The initial price range was 1.90 dirhams to 2.30 dirhams per share.

"We are delighted to see the levels of demand in Investcorp Capital’s IPO, from professional investors, both internationally and within the UAE," Executive Chairman of Investcorp Group Mohammed Al Ardhi said in a statement.

The newly-listed entity will operate as an independent company and will hold Investcorp's private market co-investments across assets, including credit, real estate and private equity, sources previously told Reuters.

Under Al Ardhi, the buyout firm has grown its assets under management five-fold over the last seven years by diversifying into sectors including infrastructure, acquiring stakes in other general partners, and insurance. With offices in Singapore, Beijing, Mumbai and Delhi, it has also diversified its sources of fundraising.

The proceeds of the Investcorp IPO will be used to develop the buyout group's capital financing services business segment and increase investments, as well to provide an exit for existing shareholders to sell down their holdings.

The company sold 720 million shares, representing 32.85% of the total share capital post-offering, up from an original target of 643 million shares.

Investcorp's listing is supported by IVC Strategic Investment, a special purpose vehicle backed by from certain wealth management investors and a prominent Abu Dhabi-based investor. It came in as a cornerstone investor in the IPO with a commitment of roughly $250 million.

Shares are expected to start trading on Nov. 17 on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The buyout group was advised by Moelis & Co. and joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the offering are Citi, Emerates NBD Capita, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC Bank.

