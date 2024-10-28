News & Insights

Investcorp AI and Bigtincan Announce Business Combination

October 28, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (IVCA) ) has provided an update.

Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. and Bigtincan Holdings Limited have announced a webcast to discuss their proposed business combination, which aims to make Bigtincan a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pubco, with Pubco being listed on Nasdaq. This transaction is anticipated to close in early 2025, pending shareholder approvals and regulatory conditions. Investors should be aware of potential risks and uncertainties, including legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, and economic factors, which could impact the completion and benefits of the deal.

