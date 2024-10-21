Investcorp AI Acquisition and Bigtincan Announce Nasdaq Merger

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (IVCA) ) just unveiled an update.

Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. has announced a merger with Bigtincan Holdings Limited, aiming to list the combined entity on Nasdaq, valuing Bigtincan at $275 million. This transaction includes a $12.5 million investment from Investcorp and seeks to raise additional funds through private investment and debt financing. Bigtincan shareholders will hold a 75% stake post-merger, with potential for cash elections. The deal showcases Australia’s strength in AI innovation, particularly in sales enablement, presenting a strategic opportunity for investors and shareholders.

