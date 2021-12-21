Investar Holding's (NASDAQ:ISTR) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.08

The board of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of January to US$0.08. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Investar Holding's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Investar Holding's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 23%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Investar Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Investar Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from US$0.027 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.32. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 42% a year over that time. Investar Holding has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Investar Holding's EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Investar Holding's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Investar Holding's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Investar Holding that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

