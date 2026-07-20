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ISTR

Investar Holding Q2 Income Rises Due To Higher Interest Income

July 20, 2026 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR), a financial company, reported significantly higher income in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. This was due to the higher interest income generated in the same quarter

Net income available to the common shareholders rose to $8.94 million, from $4.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share for the period went up to $0.61, from $0.46 in the previous year.

Core Earnings per share increased to $0.75, from $0.47 in the prior year.

The total interest income in 2026 climbed to $53.20 million, from $35.36 million in 2025.

Net Interest Income increased to $33.45 million, from $32.66 million a year ago.

On the Nasdaq, the shares closed Friday's trading 1.09 percent down at $29.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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