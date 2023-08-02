Investar Holding (ISTR) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 16.13

The average one-year price target for Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been revised to 16.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 15.11 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.90 to a high of 18.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from the latest reported closing price of 14.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 6,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 989K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 573K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 344K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 20.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 319K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 74,704.91% over the last quarter.

Investar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

