Investar Holding (ISTR) Price Target Increased by 23.23% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for Investar Holding (NasdaqGM:ISTR) has been revised to 20.74 / share. This is an increase of 23.23% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 21.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.62% from the latest reported closing price of 16.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 5,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 973K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 610K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 21.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 280K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 29.34% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 264K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

