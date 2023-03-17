Investar Holding (ISTR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Investar Holding said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.31%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.95% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Investar Holding is $24.54. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 54.95% from its latest reported closing price of $15.84.

The projected annual revenue for Investar Holding is $107MM, an increase of 3.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.14%, a decrease of 28.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 6,601K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 984K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 573K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 402K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 99.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 20.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 26.42% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 303K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 47.04% over the last quarter.

Investar Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 31 branch locations serving south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and southwest Alabama. At December 31, 2020, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.3 billion.

