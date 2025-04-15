INVESTAR HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $ISTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INVESTAR HOLDING ($ISTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,298,000 and earnings of $0.44 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ISTR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INVESTAR HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

INVESTAR HOLDING insiders have traded $ISTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT G GINN purchased 8,475 shares for an estimated $200,688

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INVESTAR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of INVESTAR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.