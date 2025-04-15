INVESTAR HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $ISTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INVESTAR HOLDING ($ISTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $20,298,000 and earnings of $0.44 per share.
INVESTAR HOLDING Insider Trading Activity
INVESTAR HOLDING insiders have traded $ISTR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT G GINN purchased 8,475 shares for an estimated $200,688
INVESTAR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of INVESTAR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 115,387 shares (+383.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,533,898
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 78,053 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,714,043
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 68,027 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,493,872
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 67,695 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,486,582
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 61,808 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,357,303
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 57,640 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,265,774
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 36,123 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $793,261
