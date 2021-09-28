Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.79, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $21.79, representing a -8.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.69 and a 74.18% increase over the 52 week low of $12.51.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Toronto Dominion Bank (TD). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.72%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the istr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.