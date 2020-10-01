Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 02, 2020

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.82, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $12.82, representing a -51.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.46 and a 51% increase over the 52 week low of $8.49.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.78%, compared to an industry average of -23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.