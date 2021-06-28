Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.35, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $22.35, representing a -5.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.69 and a 81.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 83.75%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.