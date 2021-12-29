Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ISTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.26, the dividend yield is 1.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $18.26, representing a -22.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.69 and a 16.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.66.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -57.85%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the istr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.