Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.75, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $16.75, representing a -36.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.46 and a 97.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.49.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.65%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

