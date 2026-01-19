Invest in These 5 Big Data Behemoths to Tap Wall Street Rally

Big Data refers to a vast and diverse collection of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data that inundates businesses on a day-to-day basis. The big data space focuses on companies that process, store and analyze data, and provide data mining, transformation, visualization and predictive analytics tools.

Here, we have selected five such companies — Fair Isaac Corp. FICO, Teradata Corp. TDC, F5 Inc. FFIV, S&P Global Inc. SPGI and Moody's Corp. MCO. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Utility of Big Data

Big Data is utilized in advanced analytics applications like predictive modeling and machine learning to solve business problems and make informed decisions. The latest high-end digital mobility advancements, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), have led to rapid growth in data. Consequently, new big data tools have emerged to collect, process, and analyze data to derive maximum value out of it.

Big data offers corporations better decision-making and risk-management abilities. It has also increased agility and innovation, making operations more efficient and effective in improving customer experiences.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fair Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac is benefiting from strong financial performance driven by robust growth in its Scores and Software segments. FICO has expanded its scoring models to incorporate ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ loan data, enhancing the predictive accuracy of FICO scores.

Advancements in credit modeling, including the development of FICO Score 10T for non-GSE mortgages, present significant growth opportunities. The Software segment has demonstrated strength, with increased adoption of SaaS and license revenues indicating strong platform engagement. FICO's Lenders Leading Inclusion Program supports lenders in making better decisions.

Fair Isaac has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.1% and 34.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.2% in the last seven days.

Teradata Corp.

Teradata’s prospects are expected to benefit from an improvement in ARR growth rate, cost savings, and productivity measures. These factors are expected to drive meaningful free cash flow. Growing workloads on data platforms due to Agentic AI’s 24/7, always-on query potential bodes well for TDC’s prospects as it not only manages the critical enterprise data that powers these AI systems but is also well positioned to deliver the performance required by these AI systems.

TDC believes that it offers the best autonomous AI and knowledge platform for Agentic workloads at the best price performance, whether on-premises or in the cloud. An innovative portfolio, which includes QueryGrid data analytics fabric, Enterprise Vector Store, AgentBuilder, and ClearScape Analytics with unified ModelOps capabilities is expected to drive top-line growth.

Acquisitions, such as Stemma, enhance Teradata’s capabilities in data search and exploration, providing added value to its analytics offerings. TDC has introduced innovative AI capabilities like ask.ai, which are designed to simplify natural language interactions.

TDC has also introduced enhanced ModelOps features in ClearScape Analytics, aiming to provide no-code functionalities that empower customers to expand AI rapidly and advanced analytics while ensuring compliance with enterprise governance standards.

New product rollouts like Enterprise Vector Store bring vector-based processing to the core analytics layer, enabling Retrieval-Augmented Generation and Agentic AI capabilities for real-time decisions. These developments are expected to drive TDC’s clientele and top-line growth over the long haul.

Teradata has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.6% and 3.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 8.3% over the last 60 days.

F5 Inc.

F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. FFIV is benefiting from the growing demand for application security across multi-cloud environments. Acceleration in BIG-IP, NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is an upside.

FFIV has resorted to acquisitions to boost its network security capabilities and tap the solid growth prospects in the market. Over the past five years, it has acquired six businesses. The buyouts have helped it enhance its security capabilities, enabling it to pick up market share.

FFIV is uniquely positioned in the application networking market due to its strong presence in Layer 4-7 content switching, critical for managing the increasing capacity and security demands of modern applications. Unlike its competitors, F5 has established itself as a leader in the data center space, offering tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with data applications.

F5 has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 1.8% and -5.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings remained flat over the last 60 days.

S&P Global Inc.

S&P Global remains well-positioned to gain from the growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop products. The latest service launches have been aiding SPGI’s growth and enhancing its market reach.

SPGI completed the acquisition of ProntoNLP in January 2025. This buyout strengthened S&P Global’s textual data analytics capabilities and is anticipated to fuel broader enterprise-wide AI applications.

SPGI has recently acquired ORBCOMM and TeraHelix. ORBCOMM strengthens SPGI’s supply chain and maritime offerings by providing important insights for vessel tracking and monitoring. TeraHelix aids SPGI’s advanced data modeling and linking abilities, improving dataset integration capabilities across platforms, and advancing its AI and GenAI path.

S&P Global has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.2% and 11.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.3% in the last seven days.

Moody's Corp.

Moody's dominant position in the credit rating industry, along with opportunistic acquisitions and restructuring efforts to diversify revenues and footprint, will support top-line expansion. MCO has been meaningfully growing through strategic acquisitions, increasing scale and cross-selling opportunities across products and vertical markets.

In August 2025, MCO announced plans to secure a majority equity ownership in Middle East Rating & Investors Service. In June 2025, MCO fully acquired ICR Chile, solidifying its presence in Latin America’s domestic credit markets.

A solid rebound in bond issuance volume is expected to drive MCO’s growth. A strong balance sheet position and earnings strength are likely to keep MCO’s capital distributions sustainable.

Moody's has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.8% and 11.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.5% in the last seven days.

