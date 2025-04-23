Invest in These 3 Virtus Mutual Funds Built for Steady Income

Virtus mutual funds function as part of Virtus Investment Partners, which operates as a U.S.-based asset management firm that works with both affiliated and independent investment managers. The company offers a wide range of mutual funds through its managers, who use distinctive investment approaches to manage equity and fixed-income, and alternative asset classes.

Virtus implements a multi-manager structure, which enables different funds to be managed by specialized teams that execute their strategies and maintain unique expertise instead of using a unified approach. The organizational structure works to enhance diversification while offering investors various investment viewpoints. The investment process incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors during decision-making. The integration of these elements makes Virtus mutual funds a dependable investment option.

We have chosen three Virtus mutual funds — Virtus Newfleet High Yield PHCHX, Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Inc SFRAX and Virtus AlphaSimplex Global Alts GAFAX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Virtus Newfleet High Yield fund invests most of its assets in high-yield fixed income securities rated below investment grade.

David L. Albrycht has been the lead manager of PHCHX since Dec. 21, 2011. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Misc Bonds (49.3%), Other (2.6%) and CCO Holdings (1.9%) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

PHCHX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.8% and 7.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. PHCHX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Inc invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of first- and second-lien senior floating-rate loans and other floating-rate debt instruments. SFRAX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in senior loans made to non-U.S. borrowers.

George Goudelias has been the lead manager of SFRAX since March 1, 2006. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Misc Bonds (64.1%), Zacapa Sarl (1.2%) and Cash (1.2%) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

SFRAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 6.2% and 7.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. SFRAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Virtus AlphaSimplex Global Alts fund aims to gain exposure to global equity, bond, currency, and commodity markets using derivatives and direct investments. GAFAX typically utilizes futures, forwards, and swaps on various securities, indices, currencies and commodities.

Robert S. Rickard has been the lead manager of GAFAX since Sept. 30, 2008. Most of the fund’s exposure is in companies like Short Term Investment (51.6%), Other (17.1%) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (0.4%) as of Dec. 31, 2024.

GAFAX’s three-year and five-year annualized returns are almost 4.1% and 4.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.49%. GAFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

