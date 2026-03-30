Invest in These 3 Top AQR Mutual Funds for Reliable Gains

AQR (Applied Quantitative Research) Capital Management is a quantitative investment management firm created in 1998 by Cliff Asness, David Kabiller, Robert Krail and John Liew and headquartered in Greenwich, CT. The company offers mutual funds across a range of long and liquid alternative strategies. AQR strategies are developed using a systematic, integrated and research-intensive approach. AQR’s long-only strategies focus on a variety of factors, including value, momentum, quality and low volatility. In addition, AQR also offers ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) integrated strategies in its investment process.

We have chosen three AQR mutual funds, AQR Small Cap Momentum Style (ASMNX), AQR Global Equity Fund (AQGNX) and AQR Equity Market Neutral (QMNNX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

AQR Small Cap Momentum Style fund invests most of its assets in small-cap U.S. companies with strong momentum, primarily in common stocks, while also using instruments like ETFs, futures and REIT-related securities.

Clifford S. Asness has been the lead manager of ASMNX since July 9, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (1.6%), EchoStar Corp (1.4%) and Bloom Energy Corp (1.4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

ASMNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18% and 6.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. ASMNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

AQR Global Equity Fund invests the majority of its assets in equities and related instruments across a wide range of company sizes, aiming to outperform the MSCI World Index while keeping tracking error under control.

John M. Liew has been the lead manager of AQGNX since Dec. 31, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like iShares NVIDIA Corp. (4.1%), Microsoft Corp. (4%) and Apple Inc. (3.2%) as of Dec. 12, 2025.

AQGNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.6% and 15.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.08%. AQGNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

AQR Equity Market Neutral fund invests most assets, including borrowings, in equities and related or derivative instruments.

Michele L. Aghassi has been the lead manager of QMNNX since March 16, 2016. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like PG&E Corp (1.3%), Novartis AG (1.2%) and Walmart Inc. (1.2%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

QMNNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.2% and 20.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.54%. QMNNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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