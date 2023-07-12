Invest Like a Legend: 3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Buy in 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Peter Lynch believes individual investors have an advantage over Wall Street and large money managers. It is due to their flexibility and lack of bureaucratic rules. Lynch’s bottom-up approach focuses on companies that investors are familiar with and conducts thorough fundamental analysis. He emphasizes investing in companies with a clear growth story and understanding their business and competitive environment. Lynch categorizes companies into different types, slow growers, stalwarts, fast growers, cyclical, turnarounds and asset opportunities. Each type of company has its own risks and potential returns. He encourages investors to rely on their own experiences and knowledge when selecting stocks. These three stocks align with Lynch’s investment philosophy and have promising growth potential in 2023.

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is well-positioned for a bullish future with numerous growth opportunities and a strong strategic approach. The company’s focus on repowering projects, specifically targeting assets with underperformance, presents significant potential for value creation.nAdditionally, the company’s expansion beyond California is a forward move toward its growth trajectory.

Clearway’s financial performance remains optimistic. It expects to catch up on guidance and generate strong cash available for distribution through the second and third quarters. The company’s ability to fund future developments through internal cash flow, excess cash balances, and undrawn revolvers highlights its financial flexibility. Consequently, it reduces its immediate reliance on external equity.

Further, market conditions also favor Clearway. For instance, rising Resource Adequacy prices in its California portfolio provide opportunities to bid and capitalize on favorable forward marks strategically.

Also, Clearway’s strong liquidity and balance sheet position it well to weather capital market volatility without immediate reliance on external funding. The company’s increased cash generation further support its ability to fund investments in the business.

With its track record of success in repowering and its strategic focus on storage resources, Clearway is poised to capitalize on evolving market dynamics. It may secure a leading position in the renewable energy industry in the long term.

Sasol (SSL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) has made significant progress in key areas, particularly in safety, sustainability and renewable energy. While facing headwinds such as feedstock costs, chemical prices and slowing demand, Sasol has maintained a relentless commitment to safety. The company has achieved a sustained no fatalities during the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.

Regarding sustainability, Sasol has advanced its decarbonization process by entering into renewable energy power purchase agreements and conducting gas drilling campaigns in Mozambique. These steps align with the company’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 30% by the end of the decade.

Further, Sasol has identified critical focus areas to address operational issues and drive future performance. It optimizes coal quality, improves productivity and implements innovative engineering solutions. It aims to enhance reliability and increase the online time of its facilities.

Additionally, Sasol’s capital allocation framework prioritizes shareholder return commitments, deleveraging the balance sheet, and selective growth investments. The company has launched Sasol Ventures, a corporate venture capital fund, to pursue investments in sustainable chemicals and energy solutions.

Looking ahead, Sasol acknowledges the changing landscape within the mining industry in South Africa and is actively addressing regulatory pressures and aging mines. Finally, focusing on operational excellence, resilience, and flexibility, Sasol aims to overcome challenges and position itself for a strong recovery.

Newlake Capital Partners (NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) has demonstrated its resilience and strong position in the challenging cannabis industry. Despite facing challenges such as rent collection issues and changing market dynamics, NewLake remains confident in its ability to navigate the current operating environment. The company’s low leverage and ample undrawn capacity on its debt capital facility provide a solid foundation for financial stability and dividend coverage.

Financially, NewLake has shown positive results, generating increased revenue and net income in Q1 2023 compared to the previous year. The company’s strong balance sheet, with substantial real estate assets and available capital, positions them well for future growth and investment opportunities.

Also, NewLake maintains a bullish outlook for the cannabis industry, highlighting the continued legalization of cannabis at the state level and positive momentum at the federal level with the reintroduction of safe banking legislation and other cannabis-related bills. They believe that industry operators’ efforts to improve their bottom lines through measures like layoffs and market exits will lead to a more efficient and stronger industry in the long run.

Looking ahead, NewLake plans to continue its conservative underwriting approach, leveraging industry knowledge and experience. Finally, with available capital and a focus on prudent allocation, NewLake is poised to capitalize on opportunities and drive sustainable growth.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

