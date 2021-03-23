Invest in These 3 Thrivent Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Thrivent Mutual Funds is part of Thrivent Financial and had more than $23.8 billion worth of assets as of Dec 31, 2020. Thrivent Financial has more than $162 billion in assets under management. It serves at least 2 million customers and has more than 110 investment professionals.

Moreover, Thrivent Mutual Funds has invested in more than 20 actively managed, solution-based mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing, and has a strong record of competitive performance.

Below we share with you three best-ranked Thrivent mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Class S TSCSX seeks long-term appreciation of capital and invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies. The fund particularly focuses on companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to the ones included in the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, or the small-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. TSCSX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 16.9%.

As of the end of December 2020, TSCSX held 91 issues with 2.15% of its assets invested in Western Alliance Bancorp.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund Class A AASCX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets and amount of any borrowing in equity securities of mid-sized companies. AASCX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has a three-year annualized return of 12.9%.

Matthew D. Finn is the fund managers of AASCX since 2013.

Thrivent Large Cap Value Fund Class A AAUTX seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large companies. The fund’s advisor mainly considers the equity securities of large domestic and international companies which have market capitalizations equivalent to those included in widely known indices such as the S&P 500 Index, the MSCI USA Large Cap Index, or the large-company market-capitalization classifications published by Lipper, Inc. AAUTX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has a three-year annualized return of 7.8%.

AAUTXhas an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

