Invest in These 3 MassMutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories. MassMutual is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of $46.6 billion (as of Mar 31, 2020) in assets, which it manages along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Select BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Class R5 MGSSX aims for long-term total return. The fund invests in both equity and debt securities like money market securities and other short-term debt obligations of issuers located around the world, including emerging markets. MGSSX has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%.

MGSSX has an expense ratio of 0.89% compared with the category average of 1.02%.

MassMutual Premier Short-Duration Bond Fund Class R5 MSTDX maintains a diversified portfolio by investing predominantly in investment-grade fixed income securities that are rated BBB- or better by Standard & Poor's and Baa3 or better by Moody's. MSTDX has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%.

As of the end of December 2020, MSTDX held 395 issues, with 19.50% of its assets invested in Us 10yr Note (Cbt)mar21 Xcbt 20210322.

MassMutual Premier Small Cap Opportunities Fund Class R5 MSCDX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in common stocks of small-capitalization U.S. companies that the fund's subadvisor believes have favorable business trends or prospects based on fundamental analysis. MSCDX has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%.

Raman Vardharaj is one of the fund managers of MSCDX since 2009.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all MassMutual mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

