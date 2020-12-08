Invest in These 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Handsome Returns

Hartford Funds, a segment of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG), had total assets worth $123.7 billion under management (as of Sep 30, 2020). The company claims to manage more than 50 mutual funds across a wide range of styles and asset classes. It was founded in 1810 and is a well-recognized insurer in the United States.

Hartford Funds focuses on meeting and even exceeding “traditional industry benchmarks” through “human-centric investing.”Management believes that human-centric investing can help create solutions, products and advisor tools to strengthen the company’s bottom line as well as improved its advisor-client relationships.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Hartford mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

The Hartford Strategic Income Fund Class A HSNAX aims for total returns in the long run with growth of income. The fund invests in debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which are expected to offer high returns. Investments in debt securities include junk bonds and highly-rated securities. HSNAX has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%.

Campe Goodman is one of the fund managers of HSNAX since 2012.

Hartford Core Equity Fund Class A HAIAX targets capital expansion. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of the company that falls under a broad range of market capitalizations. The fund manager tends to focus on large-capitalization companies with market capitalizations similar to those on the S&P 500 Index. HAIAX has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%.

HAIAX has an expense ratio of 0.74% compared with the category average of 0.91%.

Hartford Global Impact Fund Class A HGXAX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world including non-dollar securities and securities of the emerging market issuers. HGXAX has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%.

As of the end of October 2020, HGXAX held 69 issues with 3.39% of its assets invested in Danaher Corp.

